United are no different to most clubs in that they hope to do some more business ahead of the window shutting at 11pm on Thursday evening, with the potential for some more loan exits following the departure of Luke Thomas earlier in the month. The Blades have prioritised a new centre-half but that hasn't prevented a host of players being linked throughout the month, including some who ended up making big-money moves elsewhere.
Some deals are done, some are being worked on and some are dead in the water. Let's take a look at every Blades story of the transfer window so far - with the very latest as we have it on where the deals are at...
1. Joe Worrall
A confirmed player of interest to Chris Wilder as he looks to sign a right-footed defender ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, Forest are said to be reluctant to loan a player to United and have named a price of £6m for a permanent move, according to reporter Alan Nixon. Will United stump up the cash?
2. Ismaila Coulibaly
One player who looks certain to leave the Lane ahead of the deadline, most likely on a loan deal until the end of the season. He has struggled to hold down a place since he came to United and just needs to play some consistent football for his own sake
3. Ryan Kent
One of the most bizarre United transfer stories of the window. The Blades’ reported interest in the Fenerbahçe man was ‘revealed’ by Cardiff boss Erol Bulut but when put to Wilder, he was as baffled as any of us. "I saw that, I've come across that one," he said. "I don't know whether it's the Turkish connection with Fenerbahçe or someone's after moving a player on, but it's nothing we've been interested in. I was quite surprised; as possibly you were, and 30,000 Sheffield United fans were." Kent has now had his wages ‘frozen’ in Turkey, according to reports, after refusing several moves away despite the club accepting bids
4. Ben Brereton Diaz
A player who has taken to life at United a lot smoother, with two goals in his first two Premier League games making a mockery of his struggle for gametime and goals with Villareal. Has been a superb signing and left Unitedites hoping he may stay after his loan deal ends in the summer…