3 . Ryan Kent

One of the most bizarre United transfer stories of the window. The Blades’ reported interest in the Fenerbahçe man was ‘revealed’ by Cardiff boss Erol Bulut but when put to Wilder, he was as baffled as any of us. "I saw that, I've come across that one," he said. "I don't know whether it's the Turkish connection with Fenerbahçe or someone's after moving a player on, but it's nothing we've been interested in. I was quite surprised; as possibly you were, and 30,000 Sheffield United fans were." Kent has now had his wages ‘frozen’ in Turkey, according to reports, after refusing several moves away despite the club accepting bids