Chris Wilder was less than impressed at what he interpreted as a "complete lack of respect" from one of the officials after his Sheffield United side lost at Crystal Palace last night. The Blades twice surrendered the lead in a 3-2 defeat, inspired by home star men Ebere Eze and Michael Olise.

Wilder later described the pair as £50m players, at least, and felt they proved the difference between the two sides as United's wait for a first away win of the season continued. But he was in less complimentary mood about the performance of referee Tony Harrington, especially after United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic had to be substituted with suspected concussion after a challenge from Jean-Philippe Mateta that went unpunished.

"It’s yet again another ridiculous performance from the referee," Wilder said. "I was told by a Premier League referee, who I’ve known for a long time and who’s as honest as the day is long. He said: 'Get ready because every tight decision will go against you, every 50/50 decision will go against you.' We have two bookings in the first half: not bookings. Just coming together.

"Their boy absolutely takes our goalkeeper out, we have to change goalkeepers and the boy doesn't get booked. He says it was an accident, he clashed, it makes no odds if it’s an accident or it’s not an accident. It’s a yellow card. We pick up four yellow cards, they pick up one at the death for time wasting. They’re taking an age. Their game management was good, but they’re taking an age.

"We talked with Howard Webb about speeding the game up and making sure that referees have got a grip on that and he could hear the frustration for the supporters. He could see our frustration from our players. Every 50/50 or tight decision goes against us and if that’s what we’re going to have to deal with between now and the end of the season, we’re going to deal with it.

"But I’m not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I’ve been to see the referee and I’ve told him that. One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager."

Asked if he would follow up his complaints with Webb, the head of refereeing body PGMOL, Wilder told SUTV: "The same happened Saturday [against Brighton in the FA Cup]. Bboys going down and conning the supporters, trying to con the referee. Every tight decision yet again ... it’s happened too many times for me not to say anything. I’m not deflecting anything, I’ll say it as it is and that’s how I feel.