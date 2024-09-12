Kieffer Moore’s Sheffield United impact detailed ahead of Hull City clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder has outlined Kieffer Moore’s impact at Sheffield United since his summer arrival as the Welsh international looks to show Hull City what they missed out on tomorrow night. The forward was close to joining Tim Walter’s side during the summer transfer window before United brought him to Bramall Lane from Bournemouth.

Moore scored his first goal in United colours in just his second appearance and could have doubled his tally last time out against Watford, before his penalty was saved by visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann. He was also on target on international duty over the break, scoring early in Wales’ victory over Montenegro on Monday days after taking a painful-looking blow to the head against Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward trained with United after returning from international duty, albeit sporting a fetching headband over the issue, and is expected to make his fifth appearance for the Blades at the MKM Stadium tomorrow evening. Hull’s loss has been United’s gain, with the 6ft 5in forward filling the void left by Oli McBurnie’s summer departure, and Wilder said: “He's a team player.

“We knew that from the off, we had an insight from Al and Jack working with him with the Welsh setup. I always kept an eye on him, I remember him playing in pre-season against us for Rotherham and I always tracked his progression. His attitude's great, his link-up's good, he can run down the sides as you've seen and is a team player.

“I don't think he gets the protection he deserves at times, you've seen his face recently and he got whacked in pre-season going for a header. That shows you he's all in. He's a team player, his colleagues recognise that and we as coaches and manager recognise that as well. He's a big signing for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore arrived at United in effectively a swap for Daniel Jebbison, who left Bramall Lane as a free agent in the summer for Bournemouth. Due to his age and the fact he was offered a contract United were entitled to compensation for his registration, which enabled the Blades to sign Moore from the Premier League side.

“We tried and tried with Jebbo but we didn't get that deal over the line and we managed to basically swap Kieffer for a young player,” Wilder added. “When you look at our group now, we have a lot of players in that 25-28 players and a lot of players under that. I think the average age is about 23 and we've got Davo [Adam Davies] over 30, Jack Robinson [at 31] and Kieffer.

“So it's quite an inexperienced group and that's why we need the likes of Moore and Robinson and Souttar, to have that calming effect because they've been through it and done it. They'll be vitally important, and Kieffer's a main part of that.”