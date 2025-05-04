More than 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane as Sheffield United brought the curtain down on their regular season against Blackburn Rovers yesterday. The visitors sold out their allocation with the possibility of a late play-off gatecrash if they won, which looked a possibility when Yūki Ōhashi put them ahead in the second half.

But their lead didn’t last long as Anel Ahmedhodzic equalised for the Blades with his third of the season and that’s how it remained. The Blades will now enter the play-offs and face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Thursday, before the return leg at Bramall Lane the following Monday.

Unitedites hailed their players on a post-match lap of appreciation but the job is not yet done. As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Blades fans cheering on their side at Bramall Lane ... can you spot anyone you recognise in our last fan gallery of the regular season?

