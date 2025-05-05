Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slate wiped clean for Sheffield United in play-offs despite eight-win advantage over Bristol City

Sheffield United may have won a huge 24 points more than Bristol City over the course of the 2024/25 Championship season but on Thursday, when the two sides go head-to-head in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, that will count for little with the slate wiped clean. The Blades can, of course, take real confidence from their undoubted status as the league’s third-best team, with 92 points won from 46 games to prove it.

But the beauty of the play-offs - or the problem, depending on your viewpoint - is that all four teams start on a level playing field again, with home advantage in the second leg the only tangible bonus the Blades will enjoy for finishing so far clear of their last-four rivals.

United have good recent memories at Ashton Gate, winning there in the 98th minute earlier this season thanks to Harrison Burrows’ dramatic strike, while Liam Manning’s side go into the play-offs on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last three games.

“It was always going to be a challenge,” said Wilder. “The teams that got into the play-offs deserve to be in the play-offs and we deserve to be where we are. So it’s a case of slate wiped clean now, and we've got to go and prove that we're the best team out of the four.

“But any of the teams we could have been matched up against were always going to be difficult and it would have been challenging to get through, whoever we played. But I don’t go along with the narrative. It’s a new group, and we’re positive in terms of our approach to it.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of things right over the next 10 days, but we're up for it and I think you can see that with the attitude of the players. Not just today, not just on Friday, but right the way through the season.”

The Blades returned to winning ways last Friday at Stoke City and hoped to sign off for the play-offs with another victory, but could only draw 1-1 on Sunday against a Blackburn Rovers side who knew they had to win to stand any chance of gatecrashing the play-off positions.

“It was an awkward one with Blackburn having something to play for,” Wilder added. “We were disappointed to go behind, but we reacted positively. Thanks to the supporters for staying behind at the end.

“I thought it was a good performance, and we deserved to win the game, even with 10 men at the end [after Femi Seriki went off with a suspected dislocated shoulder]. The attitude and approach were great and the feel after the lap of acknowledgment was really good."