Sydie Peck given Sheffield United vote of confidence as promising midfielder earns latest career honour

By his manager’s admission he has been “nowhere near” the stuff he produced last season this time around but Sydie Peck will link up with England’s U21s again during the international break having experienced both sides of the coin with Sheffield United. Last term, the youngster’s first in professional football, was an undoubted success.

The former Arsenal trainee took advantage of his friend and rival Oliver Arblaster’s misfortune to establish himself in the Blades midfield which, alongside the seismic Vini Souza, was a big part of United’s promotion push that ultimately fell just short in May’s play-off final.

Everything that has happened since has been a real eye-opener for the 21-year-old, who was left criminally exposed by Ruben Selles’ gung-ho tactics and saw his performance levels suffer as a result. For large parts of the Selles era Peck was left as the only midfielder in the United side, left swimming the tide with an anvil on his back.

He has looked a lot more like his old self since Chris Wilder’s return last month, with an emphasis on returning square pegs to square holes, and Peck’s best performance of the season came alongside the returning Tom Davies in Tuesday night’s defeat to Southampton.

Peck could have capped his display with a deserved equaliser as he headed home in the 90th minute against the Saints, only for his exhuberent celebrations at what should have been his first senior goal to be cut short by Adam Herczeg’s whistle after the referee spotted an apparent infringement from the corner.

But his struggles this season has not altered how highly Peck is rated and valued by the England set-up, with his inclusion in Lee Carsley’s latest U21 squad for their upcoming clashes with Moldova and Andorra over the international break.

Boss Carsley, himself a former Blade from his short time as David Weir’s assistant just over a decade ago, watched Peck in person recently during the Blades’ 1-0 win at Oxford United and may hand him his latest representative caps in the games, on October 10 against Moldova and three days later against Andorra.

Wilder watched Peck’s goal from deep inside the bowels of Bramall Lane after being sent off at half-time by Herczeg. “It was incredibly difficult, because you heard the roar and then watched us score a deserved equaliser and then realise Sydie’s scored it.

“I was delighted for Sydie because he’s had a tough time of it, playing there in the single six. He did it on Saturday but in a different formation, with three at the back, but when he's played as a single six, with just two centre-halves, it’s exposed him.

“Because the two full-backs have been pushed right on and the two wingers have been pushed right on, and he's felt lost and confused and been on his own. I think everybody would see that. You'll have seen that from a tactical point of view and all the supporters would have seen that, regardless if they've completed a pro licence or they're just people that come and watch a game of football.

“They've all seen that Sidi is nowhere near the stuff that he's been producing but I've got to say, I thought the combination of him and Tom the other night gave us a real balance. They were up against two good players but they didn't allow us to get exposed and they dictated a lot of the game, especially the second half.

“The unfortunate thing is, yet again, physically we're having to make physical substitutions regarding Ben Mee and regarding Tom Davies, so that's something that hopefully we can improve in these next few weeks.”