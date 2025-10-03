Chris Wilder dangles Sheffield United carrot after declining warm-weather offer from Blades’ owners

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder turned down the chance to take his Sheffield United group away on a warm-weather training camp in Spain over the upcoming international break, instead telling his players to report to Shirecliffe and warning them: “We’re working.” The Blades sign off their current block of fixtures at Hull City on Saturday before the latest break.

It’s a good chance for Wilder and his staff to take stock a little after a breathless three weeks since they returned to Bramall Lane following the sacking of Ruben Selles, and began trying to pick up the pieces from his disastrous reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Privately members of United’s staff have been surprised at how far the club had fallen in the few months they were away, but the Blades have shown definite signs of improvement since United’s board made a public U-turn on their summer decision and sent the SOS call to Wilder.

Amongst the conversations between owners and manager since then was one about how best to support United in this international break, and whether a warm-weather camp in Spain may benefit the Blades to help improve the spirit in the Blades camp.

But Wilder opted against it, instead suggesting that a period of hard work on the training ground, to get his players up to speed physically, would be more beneficial. Do you know what? The board and Steve Bettis have been outstanding,” said Wilder ahead of the trip to East Yorkshire, which United make bottom of the league table after a horrid start.

Chris Wilder dangles Sheffield United carrot after declining warm-weather offer from Blades’ owners

“They asked us what we wanted to do. ‘What do you want to do with them during the international break? Is it right? Should we go away to a camp in Spain and take them away and foster that team spirit?’ I said no, because the spirit's there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's all right. We need to work, we need to work hard. We need to work through this period, physically and tactically. It's a real big opportunity for us. We’ve got five boys who go away but we’ve got a big group to work with. It’ll be good for Danny Ings, for Ben Mee,for the boys who come in late and getting the boys that we feel need it a nudge up as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United men Chieo Ogbene, Nils Zatterstrom, Sydie Peck, Tyler Bindon and Ryan One will miss that work, having been called up for international duty with their respective countries, but those who remain behind will be put through their paces at Shirecliffe.

“So, from a tactical point of view and a physical point of view, we're working,” Wilder added. “We're working. Maybe if we go and win a few games after Christmas and we improve our position, then that [a camp] might be a nice reward. But we'll deal with that if the time comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can't do enough for me, asking me what I need. I just need time. We need time. We need time from the supporters. We need patience from the supporters because we're catching up a little bit. We've talked about it.

“We’re not using it as an excuse, but Southampton have had their manager for all of pre-season, six weeks of pre-season. He's had three quarters of August and all of September to try and get his team into shape, and a window too. So, we're playing catch-up, but we just need a bit of patience and a little bit of time. And that time will be put to good effect on the training ground.”