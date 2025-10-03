Sheffield United players set Hull City challenge as Chris Wilder plots path to vital three points in derby clash

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United players to maintain their recent high standards as they look to sign off for the international break with a positive result at Hull City this weekend. The Blades travel to East Yorkshire bottom of the Championship table after a wretched start to the campaign.

But there have been signs of progress since Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane to replace the sacked Ruben Selles, with the Blades picking up their first win of the campaign last weekend at Oxford United and then unfortunate not to follow that up with a point at home to Southampton in midweek.

United’s positive display in that eventual 2-1 defeat was overshadowed by a bizarre refereeing performance from man in the middle Adam Herczeg, who sent off Wilder at half-time and later disallowed a good-looking equaliser from midfielder Sydie Peck in the 90th minute.

The Blades may look to channel that injustice when they travel to the MKM Stadium, with uncertainty at this stage whether Wilder will be on the touchline following his red card. He has already signalled his intention to appeal any further punishment that comes his way after being carded for inadvertedly kicking a stray ball into the stands in frustration.

United will come up against some familiar faces, not just in Oli McBurnie - who is in scintillating form in front of goal after returning to England in the summer, with Wilder admitting he should be going into this game as a United player rather than a Hull one - but also former Blades John Egan, John Lundstram and Regan Slater.

Asked what he wants to see from his side this weekend, the Blades boss said: “A similar performance to what I saw second half at Oxford, and most importantly for the majority of the time against a top-notch team in Southampton that should be aiming to get into the Premier League this season.

“Those attributes: defensively being really strong and solid and keeping in good shape, being compact, being hard to play against, hard to break through. And on the other side, having control of the game, getting into good positions, showing the quality that I'm sure will come with better performances.

“So that'll be my message to the players. I don't like losing, and I don't ever want to be happy and satisfied with coming off the pitch having lost a game of football. I believe the supporters saw that on Tuesday night. They weren't after us, and quite easily they could be after us in terms of the position that we're in. But I never felt that.

“I thought they saw a committed performance. We tried to play, we tried to create, we tried to get back into the game and tried to go and win the game from those positions. So in possession, the control that we saw with Tom Davies coming in, that was better for us.

“Taking key moments is key, showing that little bit of extra quality and belief around the final third and belief that we'll have chances. But we know that Hull have turned some good sides over and that the Championship is a competitive league, and we have to play well.

“As I said, there's not just Oli who'll want to do well, there's Lunny who'll want to do well and John Egan as well. He’ll want to play well, and Regan as well. So there's a big Sheffield United connection there. It's a local derby as well, and they’ve always been quite lively games when we've gone to the east of Yorkshire.”