Sheffield United are aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season. They are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship behind Sunderland.
Leeds United, Burnley, West Brom and Watford then sit below them in the play-offs. The Blades slipped out of the top flight last term along with Luton Town and Burnley and have kept Chris Wilder in charge at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United beat rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby last time out with striker Tyrese Campbell scoring their winner against the Owls. Here is a look at the latest supercomputer from Grosvenor Sport....
