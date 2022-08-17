Sunderland boss Alex Neil delivers Sheffield United verdict as he highlights Blades' biggest strength

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil’s side were promoted from League One last season via the play-offs and have made a decent start to life back in the Championship, taking five points from their opening three games.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom believes the Black Cats’ attitude since earning promotion will make them a difficult proposition, but former Preston North End boss Neil admitted: “This’ll be our biggest test to date for me, without a doubt.

What United boss makes of Sunderland threat as he predicts "real good game"

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know they were in the Championship last season but before that, they spent two seasons in the Premier League.

“What they have more than anything else is they’re experienced. Look at Sander Berge, John Fleck and Ollie Norwood.

“That was the midfield three in the Premier League that finished ninth, so they’re not bad are they. So it’s going to be a tough game.”

Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of the game, expects a similarly difficult clash if, as he expects, Sunderland travel south to Bramall Lane with an attitude of “nothing to lose, let’s take them on.”

Sunderland manager Alex Neil: FRANK REID

“They’re in a different sort of position from us,” Neil, who is keen to sign some more players and strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer deadline in just over a fortnight, added.

“Sheffield United have just come down and still have parachute payments so they’ll expect to get out the league.