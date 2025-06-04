Sheffield United could move for former transfer target again this summer after cryptic "farewell" message

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A player that Chris Wilder was interested in bringing to Sheffield United last summer could be available this time around after posting a cryptic social media message that some have interpreted as a farewell message to his current club. The Blades will be active in the market again in the off-season as they look to bounce back from a cruel defeat in the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much will depend on the future of some of their key stars, with Gus Hamer expected to be in demand again while speculation will persist about the likes of Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic. Some others will naturally reach the end of the road with the Blades as Wilder looks to refresh his group again ahead of the new campaign.

One player of interest to him last summer was Liverpool’s Tyler Morton, who had experience of the Championship during loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and then Hull City. But the Premier League giants elected to keep him at Anfield as cover, the youngster making six appearances in all competitions as Arne Slot’s side won the top-flight title.

But he remains well down the pecking order and could well move on this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen mooted as a possible destination. Morton shares an agent with their new boss Erik ten Hag and the Germans may well have cash to burn this summer if, as expected, they sell Florian Wirtz to the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Morton could emerge as a loan target for the Blades if a permanent move away from Anfield doesn’t materialise. At 22 years old, he is likely to view his long-term future being better served by playing regular first-team football rather than sitting on the bench or in the stands with the Reds.

Sheffield United could move for former transfer target again this summer after cryptic "farewell" message

And speculation over Morton’s future wasn’t dampened by a cryptic Instagram post recently that certainly struck a farewell tone. "Growing up, I watched this club every chance I got, always by the side of my family,” he wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting it wasn’t just about football, it was about sharing something special with the people who’ve supported and cared for me throughout my life. To see the joy on everyone’s faces when we lifted the trophy… it was the proudest moment I’ve ever felt as a footballer. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support, as always. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

As things stand United are a midfielder light in their squad, after the expiry of Hamza Choudhury’s loan spell from Leicester City, while Oliver Arblaster is still on the recovery trail from the anterior cruciate ligament injury that prematurely ended his 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That opened the door for Sydie Peck to establish himself as a key member of Wilder’s squad but United may need more bodies in that area if Brazilian battler Vini Souza is tempted away from Bramall Lane this summer, amid talk that he is eyeing a call-up to the Brazilian national side ahead of next year’s World Cup.