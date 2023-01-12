Paul Heckingbottom has explained his thinking behind allowing Reda Khadra’s loan at Sheffield United to be terminated early, after the German winger’s frustrating time at Bramall Lane officially came to an end earlier this week.

After just five starts for the Blades, four in the league, Khadra has signed for their Championship rivals Birmingham City for the rest of the season. His spell in South Yorkshire did not hit the heights many expected when he was captured, to some fanfare, in the summer, following an impressive season with Blackburn Rovers.

The winner away at Swansea remained Khadra’s highlight of his time with United, and he hinted at his Bramall Lane frustrations in his first interview for the Blues when he discussed a desire to get back playing regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of this weekend’s return to Championship action against Stoke City, said: “He helped us, obviously. I had a chat with him before he went, that moment at Swansea is still one of our favourite moments so far this season and helped us get a big three points.

"He played his part in other games as well but I understand his and Brighton's position. He was our player until the end of the season but it becomes a point then about players wanting to be here, a part of what you want to do and does that take away? And when we were able to bring Will [Osula] back [from Derby], I think it was best that he moved on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Khadra was unlucky because of the strength of the players in front of him in the pecking order, or if Heckingbottom expected more from the 21-year-old, the Blades chief added: “Both. I think he struggled a bit with the disappointment of not playing, but there was no better example than [James McAtee] in terms of a loan player having to fight his way in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reda Khadra during his time at Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"The harsh reality, getting dragged at half time and having to learn a new position.. They're the qualities you want to see, that's what Reda has been pushed on and I've spoken to him about doing the same at his next club. Otherwise you become a player when you find a level where you're the best player and you know you're going to play every week.”