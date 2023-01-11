Reda Khadra has sent a message to Sheffield United’s supporters after his loan spell was cut short earlier this week, enabling him to join their Championship rivals Birmingham City for the rest of the season.

Khadra’s frustrating time at Bramall Lane officially ended on Wednesday, with long-awaited confirmation that his temporary spell in South Yorkshire had come to an end. The 21-year-old subsequently was unveiled as a Birmingham player, hinting at his Blades frustration in his first interview after arriving at St. Andrew’s.

But, in a classy post on his Instagram account, Khadra reposted a video of him scoring the winner at Swansea earlier this season, with the message: "Thank you Blades. I've learned a lot from my time here. I wish the fans, the club and the guys the best for the rest of the season.”

United could face their former loanee on the final day of the season, when they travel to St. Andrew’s. Khadra made only four league starts for the Blades and on the last one, back in November at Bristol City, he was withdrawn after just 34 minutes of the game.

City manager Nigel Pearson was also interested in signing Khadra, despite a bizarre rant after that game against United when he branded the winger “high maintenance” and a “difficult character”.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom will now hope to be given the go-ahead to sign a replacement for Khadra, as he looks to ensure the Blades get over the line in the promotion race after laying the foundations in the last few months.

