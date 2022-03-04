Sheffield United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Steve Cooper's 'criminal' claim after injury-time equaliser at Bramall Lane

The Blades looked set for a big three points against one of their play-off rivals when Billy Sharp headed home the opener in the first half, after Wes Foderingham had saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty.

But they were pegged back right at the death when Ryan Yates headed home from a corner, meaning United had to settle for a point.

That does move them back into the play-off places ahead of the Saturday games, and Cooper said: “It would have been criminal if we’d lost that game.

“We looked like the home team and our fans made it feel like that, too. I’ll wake up tomorrow and probably feel disappointed we haven’t won but now I’m proud of the performance.

“To come here and play a team with probably the strongest squad in the league, right up there with Fulham and Bournemouth, and dominate bodes well for what we’re trying to create.

“I’m not one to get too excited about a draw but we were far superior in every aspect of the game.”

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper applauds the travelling fans at the end of the match against Sheffield United (George Wood/Getty Images)

Cooper felt his side could have been given another penalty when debutant Femi Seriki pulled Keinan Davis’ shirt.

“That one was doubly blatant,” Cooper added.

“The lad who’s making his debut made a naïve decision and I don’t know how the referee’s missed it.