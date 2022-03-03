Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie offers £20,000 reward after watches stolen from house

McBurnie posted the news on his Instagram story this evening, revealing that a safe from his home had been taken “a few months ago”.

Amongst the items taken were a number of watches, including a Patek Philippe and seven Rolexes.

“£20k cash reward if anyone lets me know anything that leads to the recovery of the watches,” McBurnie added, “or the rats that done it.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage