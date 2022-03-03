Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie offers £20,000 reward after watches stolen from house
Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, has offered a £20,000 reward for information after a collection of luxury watches were stolen from his home.
McBurnie posted the news on his Instagram story this evening, revealing that a safe from his home had been taken “a few months ago”.
Amongst the items taken were a number of watches, including a Patek Philippe and seven Rolexes.
“£20k cash reward if anyone lets me know anything that leads to the recovery of the watches,” McBurnie added, “or the rats that done it.”
