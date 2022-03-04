Ben Davies of Sheffield United fires in a shot on goal against Nottingham Forest: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Blades led against the run of play when Billy Sharp nodded home his latest goal in front of the Kop, after Wes Foderingham had saved Brennan Johnson’s poor penalty in the first half.

But United couldn’t see it out as Ryan Yates headed home from a corner in injury time, denying the Blades what could be two crucial points against a play-off rival in the race for the top six.

Here’s how our man rated the Blades’ players on an evening of frustration and disappointment at Bramall Lane.

Made a good early save to deny Johnson and an even better one to keep out Zinckernagel after more sloppy play from United. Then did it again from the penalty spot to keep out Johnson's poor effort

Making his full league debut with George Baldock injured, Seriki was full of endeavour but in reality, not much went right for him. Replaced by the left-footed Osborn in the second half

Returned at right centre-half to bring a bit of experience next to Seriki, and a brave header at the back post prevented his near-namesake Davis having a tap-in at the back post. Did well again to prevent Davis from testing Foderingham after Fleck's poor header back

Caused a bit of panic early on when his loose pass surrendered possession, and Foderingham had to save from Johnson. Did it again and was indebted to his goalkeeper for bailing him out as Zinckernagel looked to poke home. Did well with a recovery tackle in the second half to prevent Johnson bearing down on goal

Put under pressure early doors by a loose Foderingham pass, but Egan got to the cross before a Forest man. A composed display once again

Gave away the penalty when he was beaten by Spence down the right and hauled him down as he looked to break away on goal. Was having a tough time of it in the first half but showed good awareness and aggression to get across in the second and stop Zinckernagel in his tracks

Did a brilliant job off the ball in front of the back four, putting his foot in to break up play and make vital tackles as Forest looked to expose the Blades back three. Replaced by Jebbison as United chased the winner

Had United's first real chance of the game when his well-struck shot was palmed away by Horvath. Showed some good moments when he strode forward and drove at the Forest defence

Combined well with Gibbs-White to send the Wolves man clear in build-up to Berge's good chance

Spent the evening apparently getting more and more frustrated, with himself and the referee in particular, before he produced a moment of magic to beat his man and send over a brilliant deep cross for Sharp to nod home.

Scores goals. But unfortunately not the winner

Replaced Seriki at right wing-back on his return from injury and did well. A really intelligent and composed footballer who United should hold on to

Came on for Norwood and should have helped see out the game when he was sent clear, tried to find Gibbs-White and got it badly wrong