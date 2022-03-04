Making his full league debut with George Baldock injured, Seriki was full of endeavour but in reality, not much went right for him. Replaced by the left-footed Osborn in the second half
Returned at right centre-half to bring a bit of experience next to Seriki, and a brave header at the back post prevented his near-namesake Davis having a tap-in at the back post. Did well again to prevent Davis from testing Foderingham after Fleck's poor header back
Caused a bit of panic early on when his loose pass surrendered possession, and Foderingham had to save from Johnson. Did it again and was indebted to his goalkeeper for bailing him out as Zinckernagel looked to poke home. Did well with a recovery tackle in the second half to prevent Johnson bearing down on goal
Put under pressure early doors by a loose Foderingham pass, but Egan got to the cross before a Forest man. A composed display once again
Gave away the penalty when he was beaten by Spence down the right and hauled him down as he looked to break away on goal. Was having a tough time of it in the first half but showed good awareness and aggression to get across in the second and stop Zinckernagel in his tracks
Did a brilliant job off the ball in front of the back four, putting his foot in to break up play and make vital tackles as Forest looked to expose the Blades back three. Replaced by Jebbison as United chased the winner
Had United's first real chance of the game when his well-struck shot was palmed away by Horvath. Showed some good moments when he strode forward and drove at the Forest defence
Combined well with Gibbs-White to send the Wolves man clear in build-up to Berge's good chance
Spent the evening apparently getting more and more frustrated, with himself and the referee in particular, before he produced a moment of magic to beat his man and send over a brilliant deep cross for Sharp to nod home.
Scores goals. But unfortunately not the winner
Replaced Seriki at right wing-back on his return from injury and did well. A really intelligent and composed footballer who United should hold on to
Came on for Norwood and should have helped see out the game when he was sent clear, tried to find Gibbs-White and got it badly wrong