"Stand up" - What Sheffield United boss makes of Birmingham City ahead of Friday evening clash

Paul Heckingbottom has warned his Sheffield United side to be wary of the “difficult challenge” they will be posed by Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s tomorrow evening.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:20 pm

United can put some early pressure on those above them in the table with victory in the televised Friday evening game, as they look to make up ground on the play-off places in the second half of the season.

City, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from disappointment at Derby on Sunday, when they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 thanks to Krystian Bielik’s injury-time bicycle kick.

But Heckingbottom is well aware of the threat Lee Bowyer’s side pose.

“It will be a difficult challenge,” the former Barnsley and Leeds chief said.

“They will pose us problems with how direct and intent they are and putting you under pressure, from set plays or balls in the box.

“So we’re going to have to stand up to that. Earn the right to play and pass the ball and stand up to their threats.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“They will put us under pressure so we have to stand up to that, and manage the game well. The long throw comes in from both sides, early balls into the box … everything that creates those chances and disrupts you as a team, they try and do it.

“Regardless of styles of play, they create chances and make it difficult. And we have to be ready for that.”

Earlier this week, Bowyer warned his own side to keep a close eye on United’s leading scorer this season, veteran forward Billy Sharp.

