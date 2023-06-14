News you can trust since 1887
Staggering owner wealth Sheffield United will compete against in Premier League including Newcastle United, Liverpool & Man Utd - gallery

Sheffield United will compete against the best of the best next season and this is how those club’s financials stack up.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST

Sheffield United are back in the big time next season and the club will go toe-to-toe with Premier League clubs with some of the richest owners in the world.

It's no secret that Newcastle United are the best off side in the league when it comes to funds thanks to their controversial Saudi Public Investment Fund takeover in 2021.

Treble winners Manchester City are also up there as well but some of the richest top-flight owners may surprise you with clubs a little further down in the table overseen by owners with deep pockets.

Sheffield United have been owned by Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud since he was given full control of the club in 2019 but reports now suggest he plans on selling the side despite promotion.

Here’s how wealthy the Premier League owners Sheffield United will be competing against next season are. Net worth figures are estimates reported online.

Owner: David Wilkinson

1. Luton Town - £113 million

Owner: David Wilkinson Photo: Alex Pantling

Owner: Matthew Benham

2. Brentford - £250m

Owner: Matthew Benham

Owner: Evangelos Marinakis

3. Nottingham Forest - £505m

Owner: Evangelos Marinakis Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Owner: Bill Foley

4. Bournemouth - £1bn

Owner: Bill Foley

