Sheffield United will compete against the best of the best next season and this is how those club’s financials stack up.

Sheffield United are back in the big time next season and the club will go toe-to-toe with Premier League clubs with some of the richest owners in the world.

It's no secret that Newcastle United are the best off side in the league when it comes to funds thanks to their controversial Saudi Public Investment Fund takeover in 2021.

Treble winners Manchester City are also up there as well but some of the richest top-flight owners may surprise you with clubs a little further down in the table overseen by owners with deep pockets.

Sheffield United have been owned by Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud since he was given full control of the club in 2019 but reports now suggest he plans on selling the side despite promotion.

Here’s how wealthy the Premier League owners Sheffield United will be competing against next season are. Net worth figures are estimates reported online.

Luton Town - £113 million Owner: David Wilkinson

Brentford - £250m Owner: Matthew Benham

Nottingham Forest - £505m Owner: Evangelos Marinakis

Bournemouth - £1bn Owner: Bill Foley