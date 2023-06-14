Neil Warnock has discarded his ‘firefighting’ role for the time being to take charge of Huddersfield Town for the forthcoming season.

Former Sheffield United boss Warnock had garnered a reputation in recent times for coming in towards the end of the season in an attempt to stave off relegation, just as he did at Huddersfield, jokingly admitting that he now ‘doesn’t start working until February.’

However, the 74-year-old Sheffield-born boss has decided to go at this one from the start having agreed a one-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Warnock, whose assistant Ronnie Jepson has also agreed a one-year extension, said on Huddersfield’s official website: “After having conversations with (the club’s new chief executive) Jake Edwards, it became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we’d built at the end of last season.

“I’ve agreed to stay on alongside Ronnie and, just as we did when we came back last February, we’re going to try and do the best we can with our squad that we can hopefully make one or two additions to.

“We’re quietly confident – I know what the club is all about and I have to say, the response I got after those last two games (home wins against Sheffield United and Reading) is something I’ve never experienced in my whole life. This is now a chance for me to put something back into the club and give us some stability during this transitional period.

“Once I knew that Sharon (his wife) was okay with me continuing, I’ve been fully concentrating on knuckling down to do the best we can in trying to get this great club up the league.”

Warnock came out of retirement in February for a second spell in charge of the Terriers, having previously been their manager from 1993 to 1995, and guided them to safety in the second tier.