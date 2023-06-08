Sheffield United have a big summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of their upcoming Premier League season. The Blades were promoted from the Championship alongside champions Burnley and play-off winners Luton Town in the last campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom will be eager to add some more quality into his squad over the next couple of months. The fixtures will be released later this month as the Yorkshire side wait to see who is up first. Here is a look at where Sheffield United are predicted to finish in the table next season based on the bookies’ odds.....