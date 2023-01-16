News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Full Sheffield United injury round-up and expected return dates, in pictures, amid Iliman Ndiaye concern

Sheffield United are sweating over the fitness of star man Iliman Ndiaye ahead of Friday evening’s Championship clash with Hull City.

By Danny Hall
9 minutes ago

The Blades’ top scorer, who scored his 10th goal of the season to send United on their way to victory over Stoke City on Saturday, did not finish the game after making way in the second half following some medical treatment.

He did reappear after the game, wearing an ice pack strapped to his leg, and will be assessed this week alongside the rest of the Blades’ walking wounded.

Here, we have a look at the rest of United’s injured players and where known, with boss Paul Heckingbottom notoriously coy about injury return dates, when we can expect to see them back in a Blades shirt…

1. Another one bites the dust

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United receives medical attention before making way against Stoke: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

Photo Sales

2. George Baldock

The wing-back missed the Stoke game with a muscle injury he picked up in training, with Heckingbottom declining to reveal the specifics. Will hopefully only be out for a few games, with the injury not thought to be a long-term one

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

3. Enda Stevens

Another victim of the training ground injury curse, Stevens also missed out against Stoke with an unspecified muscle injury which led to Max Lowe’s return to the side. United hope he won’t be out for too long

Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales

4. John Fleck

The midfielder fractured his leg earlier in the season and after coming back, suffered some complications in the area – although it was not fractured again. Heckingbottom revealed the fracture needed “securing”, which has been done, and Fleck is now working in the gym with a view to returning to training soon

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BladesHull CityPaul HeckingbottomStoke City