Sheffield United are sweating over the fitness of star man Iliman Ndiaye ahead of Friday evening’s Championship clash with Hull City.
The Blades’ top scorer, who scored his 10th goal of the season to send United on their way to victory over Stoke City on Saturday, did not finish the game after making way in the second half following some medical treatment.
He did reappear after the game, wearing an ice pack strapped to his leg, and will be assessed this week alongside the rest of the Blades’ walking wounded.
Here, we have a look at the rest of United’s injured players and where known, with boss Paul Heckingbottom notoriously coy about injury return dates, when we can expect to see them back in a Blades shirt…
lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United receives medical attention before making way against Stoke: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage
2. George Baldock
The wing-back missed the Stoke game with a muscle injury he picked up in training, with Heckingbottom declining to reveal the specifics. Will hopefully only be out for a few games, with the injury not thought to be a long-term one
3. Enda Stevens
Another victim of the training ground injury curse, Stevens also missed out against Stoke with an unspecified muscle injury which led to Max Lowe’s return to the side. United hope he won’t be out for too long
4. John Fleck
The midfielder fractured his leg earlier in the season and after coming back, suffered some complications in the area – although it was not fractured again. Heckingbottom revealed the fracture needed “securing”, which has been done, and Fleck is now working in the gym with a view to returning to training soon
