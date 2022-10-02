‘So confident’ - Sheffield United man praised by EFL pundit after Birmingham City draw
Special praise for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie after his goal against Birmingham City
EFL pundit Sam Parkin has heaped praise on Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.
The Blades drew 1-1 at home to Birmingham City yesterday and the former Swansea City man was on the scoresheet again.
McBurnie, 26, has been in impressive form for Paul Heckingbottom’s side so far this season and has helped them rise to the top of the table.
He opened the scoring on 64 minutes against the Blues with a sweet strike, only for Troy Deeney to level things up six minutes later.
‘Confident’...
Ex-Swindon Town and Ipswich Town forward Parkin said on ITV’s EFL highlights show:
“(It is) five in six now for him. His performances weren’t too bad for him earlier in the season, he just wasn’t scoring.
“His anticipation (for his goal) is everything. He’s so confident now, he anticipates that he can maybe get a shot away.
“Previously, he might have even looked to have set that ball back for a midfielder so I think that just shows you the type of confidence he playing with. It is another exquisite goal.
Fellow pundit Jobi McAnuff had this to say on the Blades:
“They weren’t at their clinical best. We’ve seen them scoring goals for fun of late. They had a couple of missed opportunities and I think those substitutions just after they scored unsettled things slightly.”
Sheffield United are back in action on Tuesday night at home to QPR and will be eager to pick up another positive result.
Heckingbottom’s men then have an away trip to Stoke City next weekend and the Potters go into that one having last 4-0 on home soil to Watford today.