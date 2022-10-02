Sheffield United fans in pictures: Blades pack Bramall Lane for Birmingham City match

The Blades returned home to face Birmingham City following the international break and almost 30,000 were at the Lane for the visit of the Championship strugglers.

Unfortunatelly for United supporters they weren’t able to go away with a win but the 1-1 draw maintained their unbeaten league record and as manager paul Heckingbottom admitted, it may be deemed a point well-earned later in the campaign.

"The players deserve praise because we've had only one training session, so I think it’s credit to the players for their focus,” he said.

“There was fatigue and a lack of preparation, but I thought that the players were fantastic and they took everything on board. We were confident with how the game would go.

"We know where we went wrong and the lads are upset but I cannot criticise them. When you're on a 10-game unbeaten run you can't ask for anymore. Evidence suggests that we have been performing well for about 10 months.”

United are back home again on Tuesday night when they take on QPR at Bramall Lane.

