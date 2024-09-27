Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s sliding doors moment as Sheffield United chief prepares for Portsmouth clash

If life had taken a slightly different path, Chris Wilder could have been welcoming his boyhood club Sheffield United to Portsmouth this weekend. The Blades chief was interviewed for the Fratton Park job just over a decade ago, when he was still at Oxford United, before the Pompey hierarchy decided to appoint Richie Barker as their new boss instead.

Barker won just four games at Pompey before being sacked; a month after being overlooked for the job Wilder left Oxford for Northampton and revived their fortunes before leading them to the League Two title. You can only imagine how sweet it felt when Pompey formed a guard of honour for the title-winning Town side on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

His path from thereon in is well documented - a return to his boyhood club, two promotions in the space of three years and an unlikely tilt at Europe whilst in the Premier League - but Wilder holds no resentment towards Pompey, even if he does disagree with the assertion from former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes that he was “struggling” with Oxford at the time.

“There’s a few things I remember differently about the time but there you go,” Wilder said. “I remembered that the position was already filled with the relationship between Richie, Steve Coppell and the chief executive at the time. There was also talk of us struggling at the time but I’m not so sure being top of the league at one point was struggling, and then being sixth in the league when I left.

“I know Paul Cook had a great time there and I know how tough a place it is to go. There’s that feeling, and rightly so, that it’s an incredibly passionate club. The area is dockers and working class and they want to see their team had a go. They’re the qualities they had last season and the ones that we’ll be facing on Saturday afternoon.”

Wilder was also linked with the vacant Pompey job again when he left Middlesbough in 2022 and admits he would “have got his hands dirty.” “Sliding doors and all that,” he added. “Would I have got my hands dirty there after leaving Middlesbrough? Absolutely. Because you have seen the likes of Ipswich, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Sheffield United in being in League One and where they can go. Sometimes you have to have a bit of vision about it and look where they can go. I’d have been interested but it didn’t happen and I’m delighted to be where I am at the moment. And that’s working for a club that I love.”