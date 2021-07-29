Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United approach bodes well for future after outfoxing Doncaster Rovers boss

The Blades breezed past their League One opponents, winning 4-0 in a dominant performance. The winning margin could easily have been greater, as Rhian Brewster and Oli Burke – who scored the opener – spurned gilt-edged chances.

And Wellens, whose side faced Premier League side Newcastle recently, admitted: “For Newcastle we planned, we knew how they were going to play because they’ve had the same manager for a long time and we know the system they’re going to play and the players.

“We knew the [United] players but because they’ve got a new manager it was difficult. We tried to get a bit of feedback on the system. The new manager has got a reputation for good football at Fulham. We knew they’d change but we just didn’t know what.

“Therefore we didn’t work on the opposition and we just tried to focus on ourselves. I think that told in our performance.”

Jokanović has experimented with his formation in United’s two pre-season games so far, utilising six strikers in their first friendly against Europa Point and playing with a back four and a three in either half at the Keepmoat.

Richie Wellens, right and Slavisa Jokanovic (foreground) - Andy Roe

The former Fulham and Watford boss was expected to fine-tune his approach in United’s final friendly this weekend against Norwich City, which has now been cancelled because of a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Norwich camp.