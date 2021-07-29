As first revealed by The Star last weekend, Chris Wilder’s former assistant Knill agreed a severance package with the Championship club’s board of directors before his departure was officially announced today.

A short statement on United’s official website read: “United can confirm that Alan Knill has left the club, by mutual consent.

“Assistant manager since 2016, the paperwork has been completed in the last 24 hours to enable him to leave Bramall Lane with immediate effect.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The board would like to thank Alan for his hard work and wish him well for the future.”

Knill, who worked with Wilder at a number of clubs previously, turned down the offer of an administrative position following Wilder’s departure back in March. He reported for work as usual since and attended all United’s matches towards the end of last season.