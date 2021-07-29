Sheffield United officially confirm Alan Knill has left Bramall Lane
Sheffield United have officially confirmed that former assistant manager Alan Knill has left Bramall Lane by mutual consent.
As first revealed by The Star last weekend, Chris Wilder’s former assistant Knill agreed a severance package with the Championship club’s board of directors before his departure was officially announced today.
A short statement on United’s official website read: “United can confirm that Alan Knill has left the club, by mutual consent.
“Assistant manager since 2016, the paperwork has been completed in the last 24 hours to enable him to leave Bramall Lane with immediate effect.
“The board would like to thank Alan for his hard work and wish him well for the future.”
Knill, who worked with Wilder at a number of clubs previously, turned down the offer of an administrative position following Wilder’s departure back in March. He reported for work as usual since and attended all United’s matches towards the end of last season.