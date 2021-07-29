United's pre-season clash with Norwich is off (George Wood/Getty Images)

The decision was confirmed this morning, with the Blades now searching for alternative opposition in the hope that their final friendly of pre-season can still be played at Bramall Lane.

United’s warm-up schedule has already been hit by Covid-19, with a number of behind-closed-doors games cancelled with players isolating. Now a small outbreak at Carrow Road has seen Saturday’s friendly cancelled.

"United's proposed pre-season friendly with Norwich City on Saturday is off,” a United statement confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The decision has been made following recent confirmation of a small number of positive Covid-19 test results with the Norwich City first team group.

“United are now searching for alternative opposition for this weekend. Further communication will be publicised as soon as possible.”