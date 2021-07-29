Sheffield United searching for new opponents after Saturday's friendly with Norwich City is called off after number of positive Covid-19 cases
Sheffield United's friendly with Norwich City this weekend has been called off after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the visitors’ camp.
The decision was confirmed this morning, with the Blades now searching for alternative opposition in the hope that their final friendly of pre-season can still be played at Bramall Lane.
United’s warm-up schedule has already been hit by Covid-19, with a number of behind-closed-doors games cancelled with players isolating. Now a small outbreak at Carrow Road has seen Saturday’s friendly cancelled.
"United's proposed pre-season friendly with Norwich City on Saturday is off,” a United statement confirmed.
“The decision has been made following recent confirmation of a small number of positive Covid-19 test results with the Norwich City first team group.
“United are now searching for alternative opposition for this weekend. Further communication will be publicised as soon as possible.”
United beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 at the Keepmoat last night.