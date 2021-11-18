Jokanović has placed two wingers and a central midfielder at the top of his January wish-list, as he continues his reshape of the squad he inherited from former boss Chris Wilder in the summer.

The Serb has had to rely on loans and frees since taking charge at Bramall Lane, while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale departed earlier this summer to Arsenal.

And, speaking ahead of this weekend’s game at home to Coventry City, Jokanović admitted: “I don’t have assurances.

“I was clear before, without mentioning names, that I believe the team missed some positions in the squad and we need to cover those positions. It’s about being prudent and understanding what we need to lift our club to the highest level.”

United may still revisit their interest in Barcelona’s Alex Collado, the young Spaniard whose move to Bramall Lane collapsed on deadline day, while Jokanović may yet be forced to trade players in January.

“I don’t buy any players, we loan some guys and sell one expensive ‘keeper,” he said, when asked if he may have to sell before he buys.

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I am thinking about adding the people we need, but it depends on the market and different situations.