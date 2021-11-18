Slavisa Jokanovic still to receive assurances about Sheffield United's January window after repeating transfer wish
Slavisa Jokanović has admitted he hasn’t had any assurances about the January transfer window, after repeating his belief that Sheffield United need to sign three new players to “be more competitive” this season.
Jokanović has placed two wingers and a central midfielder at the top of his January wish-list, as he continues his reshape of the squad he inherited from former boss Chris Wilder in the summer.
The Serb has had to rely on loans and frees since taking charge at Bramall Lane, while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale departed earlier this summer to Arsenal.
And, speaking ahead of this weekend’s game at home to Coventry City, Jokanović admitted: “I don’t have assurances.
“I was clear before, without mentioning names, that I believe the team missed some positions in the squad and we need to cover those positions. It’s about being prudent and understanding what we need to lift our club to the highest level.”
United may still revisit their interest in Barcelona’s Alex Collado, the young Spaniard whose move to Bramall Lane collapsed on deadline day, while Jokanović may yet be forced to trade players in January.
“I don’t buy any players, we loan some guys and sell one expensive ‘keeper,” he said, when asked if he may have to sell before he buys.
“I am thinking about adding the people we need, but it depends on the market and different situations.
“The possibility always exists but we don't have any offers coming to me or any information that people want to pay some money for my players. I am not thinking about selling players. I need to find some buyers to sell players."