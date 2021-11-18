But unless Sheffield United can get back into the Premier League in the next few years, Cristiano Ronaldo looks likely to retire from football with one notable achievement missing from his glittering footballing CV... scoring against the original United!

"He definitely should have!" laughs Paddy Kenny, the goalkeeper who faced the Portuguese superstar in United's last Premier League games against the Old Trafford side in 2006/07.

At Bramall Lane, on this day back in 2006, Ronaldo inexplicably put the ball over the bar from about four yards out.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Keith Gillespie putting the Blades into a shock lead against his old club, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side hit back to win 2-1 thanks to a Wayne Rooney brace – despite Ronaldo’s gaffe.

"I get people mentioning the Ronaldo miss to me all the time," Kenny told The Star.

"I tell them that I put him off! He had one eye on the fat cat, flying back across goal at him!"

Ronaldo, now back at Old Trafford having re-signed in the summer from Juventus, was also foiled in the return leg against the Blades that season – by a save that Kenny rates as one of the best of his lengthy professional career.

"It’s difficult to pick one save that’s the best you’ve ever made, but one I made against Ronaldo at Old Trafford is right up there for me," the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper added.

"He shot low and hard, down by my feet, and I tipped it round. Just after, he looked at me and said: ‘What a f****** save’. I’ve got a video on my phone just in case anyone ever asks me about it! If they don’t, I show them anyway. The commentators are on Fox Sports and they go mad over Ronaldo’s movement in the clip.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny watches on helplessly as Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo misses from four yards out

"And then towards the end, one of them says: ‘Good save in the end’. 'Are you for real?' I think, every time I hear it. 'Is that all I get!'

"It’s still a good memory, though - I had two games against one of the world’s best that season, and he didn’t score. Even if he should have!"

Michael Carrick scores Man United's first goal in 2007