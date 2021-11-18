Sheffield United vs Coventry City Team News: Robin Olsen a doubt, Oli McBurnie out but some Blades players on way back
Sheffield United have fresh injury doubts going into Saturday’s match against Coventry City but there are some players who have been missing, closing in on a return.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that goalkeeper Robin Olsen has picked up a ‘muscle issue’ after returning from international duty with Sweden, while striker Oli McBurnie is being forced to isloate after having ‘close contact’ with someone who has contracted Covid-19.
On the plus side, defender Ben Davies has recovered from a virus and could be available to play against the Sky Blues at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Full back Rhys Norrington-Davies is also back in training, as is Sander Berge who hasn’t played since the 2-2 draw with Preston in September – a match in which he scored.
"We have some situation with Robin Olsen, he’s come in with some muscle problem and we are assessing him,” said Jokanovic. “We’ll see if he’s available or not. Oli McBurnie had some close contact with some person with Covid and he is in isolation and cannot start working with his before next Friday.”
Should Olsen not make it, Wes Foderingham, who performed well after Aaron Ramsdale left for Arsenal and before Olsen was brought in at the end of the summer transfer window will be back in goal.
If Davies has fully recovered he would be expected to come straight into the defence alongside John Egan, who is coming off the back of impressive performances in the international break with the Republic of Ireland, though Chris Basham as always covered well in the back four while the on-loan Liverpool man was unavailable.