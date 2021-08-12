Slavisa Jokanovic reveals when he expects former Leeds United man to join Sheffield United

Vieira, now of Sampdoria in Serie A, is understood to be in England ahead of undergoing a medical at Bramall Lane while Davies remains a target after Liverpool informed their counterparts at United that they preferred to sell the former Preston man, rather than loan him out.

“I believe Ronaldo will soon be with us,” Jokanović admitted, speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea City.

“He’s still not in the building but I hope I will start working with him after the game.

“I need additions, these players need new teammates and fresh blood, and the club and supporters need it too. New bodies in the building. We are talking about this a lot.

“I want to trust we will move quickly in a few days we can be thinking about more additions.”

On Vieira, Jokanović added: “He is an experienced player, he knows the competition and is potentially one who can give us more power and quality.

Ronaldo Vieira of UC Sampdoria and Mario Pasalic of Atalanta BC (Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)

“I played with all my midfielders against Birmingham and I need some more options. This is a guy who knows the competition, our expectation is high and we think he could be an important addition for us.”

Asked specifically about Davies, who Jokanović has previously admitted is a target, the Blades boss replied: “I can’t add anything more than before.