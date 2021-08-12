Sheffield United youngster Femi Seriki explains decision to join Beerschot on loan
Sheffield United youngster Femi Seriki has joined the Blades’ sister club Beerschot on loan for the 2021/22 season.
The highly-rated right-back, who signed his first professional contract at Bramall Lane soon after making his Premier League debut away at Newcastle United, was a key member of the U23 side that won their league title last season and has agreed the switch to Belgium to further his development.
"I had some opportunities to get started in the Championship, but for me it was important to gain experience abroad," Seriki said.
“I started the season with United’s U23s last year and in May I made my debut in the Premier League. That was a dream come true. I want to show myself as much as possible here in Belgium and play more minutes in order to grow as a footballer.”
Paul Heckingbottom, United’s U23 coach who gave Seriki his Premier League debut during a spell as the Blades’ interim boss, added: “Femi is a polite and hardworking young man and has made huge strides in the last year.
Femi is a very athletic player with a lot of speed who plays and runs very directly. He can change a match with his direct attacking style and his willingness to run without the ball.
”I am curious about the steps Femi can make at Beerschot and I will follow him closely."
The 18-year-old joins Harry Boyes and George Broadbent out of the door on loan this summer, with Boyes joining Solihull Moors and Broadbent linking up with Rochdale. Daniel Jebbison may soon join them, with Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers amongst the clubs keen on his loan services.