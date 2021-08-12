Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Arsenal were confident of securing a breakthrough in the battle to acquire Ramsdale’s services after identifying him as Mikel Arteta’s top target this summer, but the Gunners have reportedly now moved onto other targets after declining to meet the Blades’ valuation of Ramsdale.

Speaking to the media this afternoon ahead of this weekend’s trip to Swansea City, Jokanović was asked if he believes Arsenal retain an interest in signing Ramsdale.

“Most probably,” the Serb admitted.

“He is a good ‘keeper and I’m very happy working with him. He’s an expensive ‘keeper too and I don’t have any intention to sell him. I repeat it a lot because I am asked, I think he will be in my starting XI in the next game and that’s it.

“I hope he will stay with me all the season but it is not under my control.

“I didn’t come here to sell my best players. I have zero intention of selling him but if something happens, that a Championship team like Sheffield United cannot say no, then I must accept that situation.

“If you ask would I be happy, no. I’d prefer he stayed. I am talking with Aaron, I explained my position.