Slavisa Jokanovic reveals his biggest disappointment as Sheffield United lose to Blackpool

United, who now haven’t won back-to-back games since January, followed up Sunday’s derby victory over Barnsley with a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, thanks to Keshi Anderson’s second-half strike.

United should have been ahead before them, Iliman Ndiaye seeing a goal ruled out for offside before missing a good chance before Daniel Grimshaw denied Morgan Gibbs-White and Lys Mousset hit the bar.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool players and fans celebrate their winner against Sheffield United: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

And Jokanović admitted: “We must be disappointed. We played good football for 72 minutes and created a lot of things before one mistake. The reaction after the goal was poor, we didn’t have the power to change our story.

“I don’t remember [Blackpool] creating something to score the goal, we created a lot of things. We are in some kind of process but the process is now a few months. I believe we were better than Blackpool but in one situation we lost.

“It's not easy and people in the stadium are not satisfied but I must encourage my people to keep going. They played good football but it wasn’t enough today.”

Jokanović has urged his players to turn up for the full 90 minutes.