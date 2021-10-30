Quality not there, should have scored... Sheffield United player ratings from Blackpool defeat

The Blades spurned a number of good chances to go ahead in the first half and were punished when Keshi Anderson netted the winner with a good finish in front of the visiting fans.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players...

Robin Olsen 6

Had a nervy early moment when Madine chased down Davies' header back to him, but he was brave and got there ahead of the ex-Blade. Made a superb stop to keep out Bowler's flighted free-kick and had no chance with Anderson's winner

George Baldock 6

No shortage of effort from the Blades full-back but at times the quality wasn't there with the final ball - save for early in the second half, when he found Gibbs-White and Grimshaw was forced to save

John Egan 5

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

For so long Egan looked a model of consistency and composure in the middle of United's back three but United seem to concede soft goals week in, week out at the minute - and as captain and senior defender, he will bear his share of blame for that

Ben Davies 5

Booked for bringing down Anderson on the edge of the Blades box and gave United another injury scare when he went down twice with an unknown injury, after the Blades had already made all three of their subs. Came off early, leaving the Blades to finish the game with 10 men

Enda Stevens 5

produced a couple of really dangerous crosses from the left wing, with Gibbs-White and McGoldrick both seeing subsequent efforts saved or blocked. Couldn't do enough to prevent Anderson scoring the winner after a long ball caught United's defence out entirely

Ollie Norwood 5

Used the ball neatly in the first half but like many of his teammates, faded a little in the second. Attracted a lot of frustration with a late ball that didn't find its target but he seems to be the boo-boy at the minute, whether deserved or not

John Fleck 5

Put in a lovely deep cross for Ndiaye to head home what could have been the Blades opener, but it was ruled out for offside. Was taken off for McBurnie as United sought a way back into the game after Blackpool's opener

Iliman Ndiaye 5.5

Thought he'd put United ahead only for his header to be chalked off and should have had an assist when he cleverly turned and cut back for Mousset but the Frenchman's shot was tame. Posed a threat to the visiting defence but should have scored when Gibbs-White sent him clear

Morgan Gibbs-White 5.5

Back in the side from the start after missing out at Barnsley, he took a bit of time to get going but grew into the game, finding Ndiaye with a good pass but the Frenchman fired wide. Forced a brilliant save from Grimshaw in the second half

Ben Osborn 5

Had a couple of early openings in behind but seemed to second-guess himself and the chances subsequently went. Plenty of energy and endeavour before he made way for McGoldrick

Lys Mousset 5

Passed fit to start after limping off at Oakwell, the Frenchman could have put United ahead again here but his shot was saved comfortably by Grimshaw. Looked a threat with his pace and running in behind but he couldn't complete the game once again, going down injured and making way for Sharp

Subs

David McGoldrick 5.5

Had a goalbound effort blocked by Keogh after showing some lovely touches after coming on for Osborn

Billy Sharp 5

Replaced Mousset

Oli McBurnie n/a