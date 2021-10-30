'It'll come', 'Deserved to be booed off', 'Fair play Madine' - Sheffield United fans react to Blackpool defeat

The Blades had chances to win the game but were downed by Keshi Anderson’s good finish in the 76th minute.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter after the game...

@DanHector84: United need to realise games are for 90 minutes, not 60. If we aren’t winning after an hour we aren’t winning the match at the moment

@WBeatson: You'd think we've just been hammered with the reaction patience... it'll come

@Volcanic_Ash24: Awful. Absolutely awful.

@GCB_app: Such a disappointing loss… First-half we could have been six or seven up. We didn't take our chances and it came back to haunt us. Poor defending to concede the goal as well. Hopefully next week we can turn this around

@MW__photog: Credit to Gary Madine! Went round the ground and gave Blades fans a clap! That was more than all of our team did (except 2 players). Embarrassing attitude from players. Deserve to be booed at full time. Should have had that finished in first half.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United and Demi Mitchell of Blackpool: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

@Blades_Mad: Remember when this football club used to be able to rely on its solid home form? Yeah, me too

@oldsufctweets: We lack… Tempo. Desire. Urgency. It's what CW was saying a year ago, At crucial moments poor decision making and a lack of quality in final third

@SUFCMich: Not going to moan about performance cause that's not my main issue. My main issue is when Gary Madine gave us the biggest clap. Credit to Sharp, Baldock, Ndiaye and MGW for clapping. Rest of em I have no words

@TomBlade1889: Painful one that. Completely dominant for 75 minutes, some of the best football we've played all season. But when you fail to put away a shed load of chances the inevitable happens. I said at half time this would happen.

@declankenny94: Feels like we’re playing heads and volleys trying to craft wonder goals. We’re much better but feels like we’d shoot up table if we just did very basics a tiny bit better.