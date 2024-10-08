Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United handed significant selection boost for Leeds United clash as Chris Wilder opens up

On an afternoon when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi came of age and Sheffield United moved joint top of the Championship with victory over Luton Town, there was plenty for boss Chris Wilder to be content about. His side go into the second international break of the season still unbeaten in the league, and on course to challenge for an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

The experienced boss is well aware that plenty more challenges lay ahead for his side, especially in the next month - with trips to Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in store and a Sheffield derby on the horizon too. So it represented another significant boost for United that two of their key men this season, Gus Hamer and Vini Souza, got through another keenly-contested fixture without picking up the yellow card that could have ruled either - or both - out of the trip to Elland Road.

Both men went into the game on four bookings, and with the cut-off point for a one-match ban miles off in footballing terms. They are joined on four cautions by defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, booked against Luton after losing his footing and wiping out Elijah Adebayo, and Wilder will now only hope that he isn’t left without too many key players at once throughout a difficult period.

“I thought Vini was outstanding in terms of his attitude,” said Wilder. “It was a physical game. I didn't understand a couple of the referee's decisions, I was scratching my head at a couple of them and I think Rob was as well. But Vini was disciplined and committed still and for him and Gus to come through that game was good.

“It [suspension] is going to happen, we understand that. They're both going to make tackles and they're going to commit to stuff, which they have to. So it's coming. We understand that. But it was important he got through and Gus got through, to give us the strength in depth to go into our next games.”

Hamer, United’s top scorer this season, will have more focus on him than usual when United travel up the M1 after the international break, given Leeds’ efforts to sign him this season with a lowball offer of £13m. United resolved to stand firm over one of the best players in the Championship and have been rewarded with four goals and an assist in nine league games so far.

That form saw Hamer nominated for the PFA Championship fans’ player of the month award for September, alongside goalkeeper Michael Cooper whose excellent start to life at Bramall Lane saw him keep four clean sheets in the month and not concede a single goal. Hamer and Cooper are up against West Brom’s Josh Maja, Borja Sainz of Norwich City, Burnley stalwart Josh Brownhill and Lewis Travis, the Blackburn captain, for the award. Blades fans can vote at www.thepfa.com/fpotm/championship.