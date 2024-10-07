Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Arblaster’s injury recovery highlights another Sheffield United strength in promotion race after tough decision

On Friday afternoon, when he faced reporters for his regular press conference, Chris Wilder didn’t just play down suggestions that Sheffield United skipper Oliver Arblaster would be fit for the following day’s Luton Town clash, but kill them stone dead. So there were wry smiles amongst journalists when, just over 24 hours later, the youngster’s name did in fact appear on the Blades teamsheet to face the Hatters.

Wilder is not the first manager to use such tactics to avoid playing his hand and keep the opposition guessing, and will not be the last, as Arblaster marked his return to the United XI with another composed, mature display in the middle of midfield which, rather impressively, also saw him get through 90 minutes without too much apparent issue. The fact that the question of whether he should come straight back into the side was even a question at all was also a testament to Sydie Peck, the Blades youngster who replaced him while he was sidelined.

Peck was back amongst the substitutes for the 2-0 victory over Luton Town and although it proved to be the right decision, as Wilder’s men went joint top of the Championship after maintaining their remarkable unbeaten start, he could have been forgiven for being disappointed when he discovered the news.

The former Arsenal man has impressed Unitedites with his all-action displays in midfield in Arblaster’s absence and should he or Vini Souza - who is one yellow away from a one-game suspension - sit out any football in the coming weeks and months, then United’s midfield stocks look a lot deeper for Peck’s emergence.

“It’s great to have Blaster back,” said Wilder ahead of the international break. “He’s worked night and day to get himself back, so credit to the medical team and the conditioners for the work they've done with him as well. We had a decision to make and we felt it was the right one, to put Blaster back in.

“Him and Vini were excellent again. It was a bit harsh on Sydie, but he's a young boy and he understands that his time will come. Those two have been good so far this season and it was good to get them back together as a pair.”