Morgan Gibbs-White led the way with two goals and an assist, with further strikes from George Baldock – a stunning volley – and skipper Billy Sharp.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the victory on social media...

@Jonochapman19: Probably seen one of the best goals and the worst misses at the Lane today

@Lanners1: The angry old guy who sits behind me put both his arms around me early second half and whispered tenderly in my ear, ‘I’ve been disappointed with Berge so far this season, but f*** me can he play.’ Lovely stuff

@Callum1093: One the best #sufc performances this season. MGW back to his absolute best. Berge looked incredible going forward. Another Billy goal. Jebbo finally gets a run out. If Kell wins tonight what a Saturday, come on lad!

@Lanners1: Loving the south stand getting involved in away end beef. Slowly getting back to the old Bramall Lane we know and love. Still could do with being a bit noisier…

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after netting his second of the match against Swansea City: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

@daisyproperties: Berge could be another TC. Needs a forward role and a positive attitude.

@JustinTerrett: Sheffield United have flown up the league. Might have left it a bit late for automatic promotion.

@1JonDavies1988: Tremendous today. 4-0 flattered Swansea. Only injuries stop us being in play offs

@AntSSimo19: Best day at BL this season. Fantastic tribute for Billy McEwan. Great performance. Super goals, Baldock fantastic strike, great play for Sharp’s 3rd. MGW MOTM, could’ve scored more without fancy flicks. Thankfully Norwood’s sitter didn’t matter. Top performance.