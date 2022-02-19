Sheffield United v Swansea City: Player ratings as Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White runs the show

United were 2-0 up early on thanks to Morgan Gibbs-White and a stunner from George Baldock, who later limped off with injury.
Goals from Billy Sharp and Gibbs-White’s second of the game saw United run out convincing winners, and leapfrog Middlesbrough into sixth spot ahead of their midweek clash with fellow promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers.
Here’s how our man rated United’s players, on an afternoon to remember at the Lane.
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Another clean sheet for the former Rangers man, who had another virtually untroubled afternoon
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. George Baldock 8
Scored a goal-of-the-season contender with his early volley, which hit the bar on its way in, and celebrated wildly by sprinting to the bench. But couldn't build on it as he was withdrawn in the second half with injury, giving United cause for concern with Bogle's ongoing fitness struggles
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Chris Basham 7
Was limping at the end after pounding the turf in frustration and pain following a jarring tackle on the right touchline. Moved to wing-back in Baldock's absence but still didn't give an inch
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. John Egan 7
Fancied getting in on the attacking action in the second half with a nice bit of skill to beat his man as he found himself right on the left wing touchline
Photo: Andrew Yates