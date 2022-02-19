Sheffield United boss hopes Blades are starting to believe after climbing into play-offs with Swansea City win

United hammered the Swans 4-0, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring twice to add to his assist while George Baldock scored a stunning volley and Billy Sharp marked his return to the side with a typically-impressive finish.

United took advantage of defeat for Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough to go sixth, ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with third-placed Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Blades player ratings as MGW runs the show

Sheffield United's John Fleck celebrates victory over Swansea City with boss Paul Heckingbottom: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

And Heckingbottom said: “We’ve missed so many home games due to Covid. The away support has been unreal but there’s a different energy at home and I’m pleased we could put on a performance and score goals for the fans to get behind this group of players.

“I believe in them and I think others are starting to believe in them as well.”

United kept another clean sheet, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham’s 11th in 17 games, as the Blades did an impressive job of limiting Swansea’s threats.

“A goal doesn’t guarantee a point but a clean sheet does,” Heckingbottom said.

“It’s vital. The real important thing for me was having that time with the players last season and getting some points across, so it wasn’t like walking in the door new.

“We could refresh a few key facts and drill them in. It’s not the back three or five with the clean sheets, it’s the whole team.