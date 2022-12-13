Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Sheffield United spoke to Ismael Kone in the summer, despite acknowledging the Blades could only afford a deal for the Canadian World Cup star if they sold one of their star men.

Kone was lined up as a replacement if Sander Berge was prised away in the last transfer window and, as The Star reported recently, travelled to Montreal airport on deadline day in anticipation of flying across the channel to sign for the Blades.

But the deal couldn’t get off the ground with Berge remaining at Bramall Lane and after appearing for Canada at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Kone agreed a deal with the Blades’ Championship rivals instead. He will join Watford on January 1, with speculation that he may join their sister club Udinese in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously hinted that Kone would remain on the Blades’ radar for the January transfer window, Heckingbottom and his recruitment team will now be forced to readjust their contingency plans in case Berge is sold in January. The Norwegian has a £35m release clause in his contract that would immediately trigger his exit.

Asked about Kone and his status as a realistic January target, Heckingbottom told The Star: “We’ll never know because we never got to that point. We’ll never know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s someone you guys all know about and we spoke to him in the summer. We were looking to do something but financially we could only do it if we sold players. I didn’t want to sell but I knew there was a possibility. What could have been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada's midfielder Ismael Kone had previously attracted interest from Sheffield United but has signed for one of their Championship rivals: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Kone has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Hornets and said: “It feels good, I’m happy to be here. My agent came to me and spoke to me about the [Watford] project [in September]. I think at that moment I was a bit busy in my career, I had a couple of things going on, but I always knew it could be a good step for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad