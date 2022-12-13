Sheffield United have revised a previous plan to consider allowing Ismaila Coulibaly to leave on loan after an admission that the Malian midfielder would have made his competitive debut for the Blades this season had he not been struck down by injury.

The midfielder arrived at United in the summer after two years on loan with the Blades’ sister club Beerschot, and was involved in pre-season with Paul Heckingbottom’s side as he looked to impress and force his way into the manager’s plans.

But those hopes were dashed when the 21-year-old was forced to go under the knife to correct a cartilage issue and he has not been seen since. Heckingbottom admitted recently that Coulibaly is “not close, as far as I’m aware”, but added: “It’s more building the volume in his legs. It’s a big injury he had and big surgery so it’s one of those you can’t rush. Everyone’s happy where he is and progressing.

“I put myself in his shoes, it’s just frustration. You see him running today and you’d think he was fit but it’s bit by bit, twisting and turning and kicking and then see how he responds. It may be slightly too soon and go back to the stage before. That’s his pathway, his journey. I’d like to see him back with us soon. In weeks. And that’d be good for him too.”

Doubly frustrating, for club, manager and player, is the fact that Coulibaly would have made his competitive debut for the Blades before now had he not been struck down. Only Ollie Norwood in the United midfield has managed to avoid injury so far this season and despite admitting a loan away may have been something previously discussed, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Right now I just want to see him fit and to get him training with us. He's working really hard to get back. We just want him back with us and to see where he is.

"I would love to see him playing for us this season. If he had been fit, he would have been playing games for us. He would have had an opportunity with the numbers that we had. He's been unfortunate that way."

