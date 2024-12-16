Sheffield Wednesday favourite clarifies "violation" to Owls fans after sporting Sheffield United kit
Chey Dunkley, the former Sheffield Wednesday fans’ favourite, has vowed revenge on one of his Chesterfield teammates - after being forced to wear the colours of the Owls’ rivals Sheffield United recently. Dunkley made only 36 senior appearances for Wednesday in his two-year spell but made a real impact on Owls supporters during his time at Hillsborough.
And his pain was evident when Spireites teammate Darren Oldaker posted an image on social media recently of Dunkley in this season’s full Blades kit, complete with personalisation on the back. The Spireites were understood to be enjoying their Christmas festivities as a squad and had travelled to Newcastle, with Oldaker picking the fancy dress costume for Dunkley as part of the Secret Santa tradition.
The subsequent photo gathered much attention - with fan John Rimington posting: “Oh damn, you can see him dying inside a little ... different gravy coming up with this. But I wouldn't want to be you in training with him,” - and a clarification from Dunkley.
“Disclaimer… this is a “fancy dress” [I was] forced to wear,” he posted. “I do not condone the words or the strip. I won’t be disrespectful to opp side as I feel violated already… I bleed blue and always will, but 1-0 to DJ putting me in a Secret Santa fancy dress… I’ll get you back you wolly.”
Dunkley later added: “I actively oppose the opp side on Twitter ... Putting me in the opp shirt is more a violation.”
