Sheffield United's Wembley ticket decision explained after fan debate over approach

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United had not long since booked their place in the play-off final later this month when the debate about tickets for the Wembley showpiece reared its head again. The Blades have been allocated just over 35,000 tickets for May 24’s final after a resounding 6-0 aggregate semi-final win over Bristol City.

United confirmed ticket details for the final not long after their place was secured, with season-ticket holders given first dibs when the sales begin at noon today. But the decision to limit them to one per person caused some debate online, with fan Ryan Green posting on X: “One per season ticket ... we won’t sell out. It’s so frustrating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Blade John Reeves added: “Stop this stupid obstacle course to obtain tickets ... naturally fans want to be with family and friends where possible. Our useless system of sales precludes this and guarantees we will not sell our allocation. Just get them sold United and stop arsing about.”

But others were quicker to realise the issues that would arise if the policy was amended to let season ticket holders buy more than one seat in their priority window. The Star understands that United have around 22,000 fans with season passes, with the concern that if they were all allowed to buy multiples it could preclude others - including fellow season-ticket holders - from getting a ticket before they potentially sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s decision to limit ‘general sale’ tickets to those with at least 200 loyalty points has also attracted some criticism, but has been taken to avoid the risk of opposition fans buying a ticket in the Blades end and the subsequent issues that could raise.

The 200 loyalty point figure has been chosen to avoid excluding the vast majority of fans - working out at approximately two games attended in the last 19 years since the system was introduced - and we understand that almost 115,000 Blades fans meet that criteria. The club’s sale schedule also had to be approved by Wembley before tickets went on sale this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are being sold online only, via United’s ticketing website, and range from £37 for adults in the cheapest category five to £105 in category one, with concession (60+ and U16) and young adult (16-21) seats also available. Membership card holders can secure their seats from 9am on Friday, May 16 before tickets go on general sale that afternoon at 1pm.

A club spokesperson told The Star: “Whilst appreciating that the club’s ticketing arrangement would not suit everyone’s personal circumstances, we do feel it is a fair and consistent process which rewards the loyalty of our season ticket holders.

“The sales schedule has been approved by Wembley and the EFL and the one ticket per season ticket holder policy gives every one of our season ticket holders the opportunity to purchase a ticket to see Chris Wilder’s team at Wembley.”