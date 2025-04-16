Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FA response to Sheffield United detailed amid fresh fine fear as boss responds to crude Phil Brown comparison

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are hoping to avoid the possibility of another big fine from the FA after the governing body contacted the Blades for their observations of Saturday’s post-match melee at Plymouth Argyle. The Blades have been in hot water a few times already this season, with their total fines totalling more than a quarter of a million pounds.

With the punishment potentially doubling every time, United cannot afford too many brushes with the FA’s disciplinary committee but there were fears they may be set for another after defeat at Home Park, when a verbal spat between two home players and boss Chris Wilder resulted in a coming-together which featured figures from both clubs and continued into the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers played down the situation after the game but the FA have contacted the Blades this week, Wilder revealed, to ask for their observations on the incident. “As youwill expect with me, I'll tell you exactly where it was at,” said Wilder, ahead of Friday’s clash with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

“I went onto the pitch at the end and gathered the players. I thought it was important. It wasn't a Phil Brown moment [the former Hull City manager famously lecturing his players on the pitch at half-time], as Sky put on and as people like to do, sensationalise everything. It was a calm chat with the players to say we have to take responsibility for this performance and three games where we've turned a really good position into a not-so-good one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to own and accept that we haven't been good enough. It was time not to split and go our own ways and use excuses and blame. This club’s culture is not built on blame and excuses. It's built on honesty in opinion and actions. Not to go our different ways. Accept the criticism that most probably will be coming our way, and most importantly, go and acknowledge the supporters who've made two long journeys and we've underachieved.”

Wilder then appeared to take exception to a couple of Plymouth players - one of whom, Darko Gyabi, is on loan in Devon from United’s promotion rivals Leeds United - celebrating a huge three points in the context of their survival bid in front of the massed United fans and the gathered Blades players trying to applaud them for their efforts.

Chris Wilder explains Plymouth Argyle tunnel spat after Sheffield United defeat

“As we walked off there were some verbals with a couple of players and then there are about 70 people going into a tight tunnel area,” Wilder added. “There were verbals and stuff, but we've responded to the FA in terms of observations, and I’ve got no issues with Plymouth Argyle. It was two teams fighting different battles, an emotional game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to speak to their manager, absolutely no issue between the managers and staff. The ref said he’d possibly have to stick it in his report but as far as he was concerned there was nothing in it, and the same with his assessor. That's where it was at and as far as I'm concerned, we move on.

“I told the players, we need to clear our heads over the weekend and have a good week. There'll be a lot of people talking about our season being done and dusted, but it's not. We’ve put ourselves in a not-great position and we've given up an advantage. But that's all we've done, and we need to be positive.”