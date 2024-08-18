Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder explains Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Michael Cooper reasoning after both men started life at Sheffield United on the bench v QPR

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was not in the physical condition to play more than 10 or 15 minutes on his Sheffield United debut against QPR yesterday, boss Chris Wilder has explained, after the physical effect of the “saga” concerning the loan winger was laid bare. The 21-year-old agreed a deal earlier in the week to move to Bramall Lane but was left in limbo while his representative signed their part of the paperwork.

That scuppered United’s hopes of getting some solid training days into the youngster and Wilder explained that he was only eventually able to train at 4pm on the eve of the game, which is why he started on the bench and only came on for injury time as the Blades let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even in that cameo Rak-Sakyi showed glimpses of his ability and directness and with United not in action now until next weekend’s trip to Carrow Road, a week of work at Shirecliffe can only aid the winger’s hopes of making a full debut at Carrow Road.

Fellow new signing Michael Cooper was also on the bench after signing earlier this week, with the logistics of his move from Plymouth playing a part. “He couldn't do more than 10 or 15 minutes,” Wilder said of Rak-Sakyi. “We had an email from Crystal Palace regarding his last week of work, he's not done anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a saga, for the boy more importantly, because we've not been able to get him out. He's not been able to train. He was here Tuesday and he hasn't done anything until yesterday afternoon, at four o'clock when he got registered.

“If people want me to go and play him for 25 minutes or half hour and he pulls his hamstring or groin or calf, or does something else and he's out for six weeks, well done. We're getting medical advice, off Palace, on his load and what he's done over the past two weeks, since he came back from America.

“And the advice was: 'Be very careful, I wouldn't even involve him in the game.' We had two scenarios for him today: the first if we were up and comfortable, he'd come on for a cameo to get used to Bramall Lane. And the second, if we needed to chase the game it was 10/15 minutes maximum, which it was. There was nothing in between.”

Cooper’s week saw him travel up to Sheffield with the Plymouth squad last weekend, return home to Devon again and then come back up to the Steel City after being granted permission to link up with Wilder’s squad ahead of his transfer move. Wilder kept faith with Welsh international Adam Davies in goal and faces another selection dilemma next weekend between the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coops is exactly the same,” Wilder added. “He's travelled up and down and up and down this last week. He trained Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. They're here for the whole season, and with Michael another three seasons after that, in terms of his contract.

“And he'll be an asset to the football club. But there was no way I was going to put him in today. I wanted him to have a feel of it, to be part of it and recognise a first-team game at Bramall Lane. And that was a decision that I think the majority of sensible supporters will understand.”