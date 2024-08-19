Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United players, fans and manager left frustrated by QPR draw but bigger picture important to consider

Sheffield United’s failure to reassert their first-half dominance against QPR on Saturday, and squander a two-goal lead to draw 2-2, caused understandable frustration on the Bramall Lane terraces - and in the home dugout. Boss Chris Wilder made no attempt to hide his annoyance at the result, accusing some of his players of going “off-plan” and “individual” as two points were dropped.

United had started superbly, with goals from the excellent Gus Hamer and Kieffer Moore - his first strike in Blades colours - putting them in total control. But they were sluggish after the restart and conceded from two avoidable scenarios, Jimmy Dunne flicking home a simple near-post header from a corner before Harrison Burrows and Jack Robinson made a hash of defending a simple punt forward and Lyndon Dykes finished well with just minutes to go.

That goal denied United what would have been back-to-back wins in the league - and three from three if you count the League Cup victory over Wrexham in midweek - but four points from the first two games is still a good return after last season’s poor season, even if two of them have been swallowed up by the points deduction imposed by the EFL earlier this year.

Four of the starting XI were experiencing their first taste of Bramall Lane as a Blades player, with four more on the bench, and boss Wilder insisted that deserves “a bit of leeway” as his side gels together. “Listen, we are all disappointed and understand the game,” he said. “When you go 2-0 up, you should go and get three points. You have gifted two points to the opposition, even though I’d say congratulations to Marti [Cifuentes, QPR boss] and his team for staying in the game and them getting the goal and it being a dangerous game for us.

“But we have to show more quality and control. But this still is a nice side being put together. At times, it’s going to look good - like it did today, and even in the second half there were little passages of play - but at times you are going to have little phases we had. The only way you can get better at that is work on the training ground. Physically, I don’t think we are near where we need to be, if I am totally honest, with the players coming into the building.

“We shouldn’t have to take players off, which we unfortunately have to and we have to shuffle around. Physically, we will get better and from just a pattern and that part of the game, we will get better. We just lost control and I said it at half-time, we had to be careful and get back to doing the right things. We tried to force too many things in the first half and the turnover of the ball.

“If you look at Man City when they are 2-0 up, they just grind teams into submission and they work it and move it and do the right things and something appears, somebody jumps. Jackpot time, somebody of quality - and we have got quality - recognises that and there’s another one in the back of the net. When you try and force it through and flick it around the corner, I am not going to get hold of it and lose possession, that allows the opposition to break it up and they go and do what they needed to do, which they did.”

A blank week ahead of United’s next Championship assignment, away at Norwich City, will help the club’s new players - including the most recent recruits, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Michael Cooper - get further up to speed, both physically and with Wilder’s way of working. Callum O’Hare has settled in superbly already, resurrecting the partnership with Hamer that worked so well at Coventry City, while Moore is off the mark and Harrison Burrows has already shown glimpses of the quality that persuaded United to launch a long pursuit of him earlier this summer.

“There have been a lot of good things which have been said about us,” Wilder added. “And we’re all willing to accept that. But I think there’s got to be a realisation of: ‘Come on, there’s a lot of new players that have not even trained with us for three or four days,’ let alone a pre-season or two to three months.

“I am not saying we need two to three months, but we are going to get better and work out situations. I would still be saying the same things if we’d won 2-1, 3-1 or 3-2. Now, it’s good in a way that we’ve been knocked back a little bit. We just have to keep calm and working away at it.”