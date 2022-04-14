Despite being ruled-out for the rest of the season and facing an uncertain future at Bramall Lane as his contract is about to expire, centre-forward David McGoldrick remains an influential figure in the dressing room according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Defender Jayden Bogle and former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, United’s record signing, are also being encouraged to ensure those set to compete over the Easter period have “everything they need” to perform, Heckingbottom explained.

“These lads have got a big part to play,” he said. “We encourage them to be in and around the place.

“It’s good for them but, just as importantly, it’s good for the rest of the lads too. They might not be involved again until next season. But they have still helped us get to where we are now and so remain just as much a part of things as anyone else.”

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster (left) and Jayden Bogle (centre): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With Heckingbottom predicting the race for top six qualification is about to become “much clearer”, United are preparing for Friday’s meeting with Paul Ince’s side ranked sixth in the Championship table; two points ahead of seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers and three in front of their nearest challengers Middlesbrough, who boast a game in hand.

United face Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham following Monday’s visit to Ashton Gate, with captain Billy Sharp hopeful of being cleared to face the Welshmen. After damaging a hamstring before the recent international break, United’s leading goalscorer has missed the club’s assignments against Stoke City, QPR and AFC Bournemouth.

“Didzy, Jayden and Rhian all had operations and we have to make sure they are right for next season,” said Heckingbottom, who has pledged to “do the right thing” by McGoldrick. “It’s difficult for those lads because they want to be involved. They still arem just in a different way.”

Like Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick will miss the rest of Sheffield United's season: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage