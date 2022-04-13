Speaking ahead of Friday’s game against Reading, Heckingbottom admitted talks with many of those players whose deals expire this summer are unlikely to be resolved until the outcome of United’s bid for promotion is known.

Although he confirmed negotiations with those approaching the end of their present agreements and whose terms do not contain 12 month options have yet to be approached about prolonging their stays at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom did confirm “conversations are ongoing” with ones who do.

They include Sharp and Basham, with the 44-year-old pointedly stating he wants to retain the duo’s services regardless of which division United are in.

“People with options, we have spoken to a few,” Heckingbottom said. “But not the out of contract ones. These conversations are ongoing. Lots of things won’t be resolved until the summer. I’ve told them (the players) I won’t say one thing to them and then another thing happens.”

With Sharp, aged 36, telling The Star earlier this term that he wants his future to be decided as quickly as possible, Heckingbottom’s decision to publicly stress the veteran centre-forward remains part of his plans could be interpreted as an attempt to try and accelerate the process. Basham, three years Sharp’s junior, has also expressed a desire to remain at United.

Sheffield United pair Chris Basham and Billy Sharp's contracts run out at the end of this season

“One hundred percent, I see Sharp and Basham as part of it over the next few seasons,” added Heckingbottom, who is likely to have raised the issue during his regular communications with chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and chief executive Steve Bettis.

Sharp is understood to have been offered a revised package when he met with Bettis, who is instructed to carry out the United hierarchy’s instructions, towards the end of last month.

Heckingbottom, whose side have prepared for their clash with 21st placed Reading ranked sixth in the Championship, appeared to acknowledge as much after confirming United’s leading goalscorer is likely to miss the clash with Paul Ince’s team and Monday’s visit to Bristol City through injury.

Basham is also making progress in his battle for fitness, with the defender taking part in a full sized training session earlier this week; although Heckingbottom described his workload as “nothing like an actual game”.

“I think they trust me on that,” Heckingbottom said. “I am one of those people who think it would take the pressure away if it gets sorted. But I’m not going into those conversations because they are private. There is scope to do that (renegotiate). Things want to be done right, and they have to be done behind closed doors.”

Sharp has been absent since suffering a hamstring problem before the international break, while Basham is recovering from medial ligament damage.